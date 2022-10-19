Previous
Fall colors by mdaskin
101 / 365

Fall colors

This is the scene just across the street from our house in SE Michigan. I continue to be amazed by the gorgeous colors of the trees this Fall season.
19th October 2022 19th Oct 22

Mark

@mdaskin
I am a retired engineering faculty member who has had a long-standing interest in photography. I am particularly drawn to landscape and nature photography....
