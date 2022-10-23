Previous
More fall colors by mdaskin
103 / 365

More fall colors

The foliage is a bit less vibrant today than it has been in the last few weeks. Nevertheless, I liked this huge leaf that was in the process of changing colors
23rd October 2022

Mark

@mdaskin
I am a retired engineering faculty member who has had a long-standing interest in photography. I am particularly drawn to landscape and nature photography....
Photo Details

