Previous
Next
Fall on University of Michigan North Campus by mdaskin
104 / 365

Fall on University of Michigan North Campus

This was the scene earlier today on the North Campus of the University of Michigan at Ann Arbor. The trees are still changing and there are still a few leaves left
24th October 2022 24th Oct 22

Mark

ace
@mdaskin
I am a retired engineering faculty member who has had a long-standing interest in photography. I am particularly drawn to landscape and nature photography....
28% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise