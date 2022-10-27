Previous
Next
Black stairs to ??? by mdaskin
105 / 365

Black stairs to ???

I saw these stairs -- part of an emergency exit system -- on the side of a building in Detroit. I cropped and straightened the image to focus on the stairs only.
27th October 2022 27th Oct 22

Mark

ace
@mdaskin
I am a retired engineering faculty member who has had a long-standing interest in photography. I am particularly drawn to landscape and nature photography....
30% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise