The end of rall by mdaskin
The end of rall

These two beautiful leaves were on our driveway and seemed to be begging for a picture before the wind blew them away. I was glad to oblige them
3rd November 2022 3rd Nov 22

Mark

@mdaskin
I am a retired engineering faculty member who has had a long-standing interest in photography. I am particularly drawn to landscape and nature photography....
