109 / 365
The end of rall
These two beautiful leaves were on our driveway and seemed to be begging for a picture before the wind blew them away. I was glad to oblige them
3rd November 2022
3rd Nov 22
Mark
ace
@mdaskin
I am a retired engineering faculty member who has had a long-standing interest in photography. I am particularly drawn to landscape and nature photography....
Tags
leaves
,
orange
,
fall
