Previous
Next
Little Rock Central High School, Arkansas by mdaskin
182 / 365

Little Rock Central High School, Arkansas

Next on our drive home was Little Rock, Arkansas. We stopped for a self-guided audio tour of the Little Rock Central High School, home of the Little Rock Nine, a central site in the desegregation story in the United States. You can read more about it here ( https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Little_Rock_Nine). Today, the high school seems very bucolic, certainly compared to the history of the site about 65 years ago.

I just liked the reflection of part of the school in the pond in front of the school. It caused me to take a few moments to reflect on where we were, how far we have come, and the work remaining to be done.
9th March 2023 9th Mar 23

Mark

ace
@mdaskin
I am a retired engineering faculty member who has had a long-standing interest in photography. I am particularly drawn to landscape and nature photography....
50% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise