Little Rock Central High School, Arkansas

Next on our drive home was Little Rock, Arkansas. We stopped for a self-guided audio tour of the Little Rock Central High School, home of the Little Rock Nine, a central site in the desegregation story in the United States. You can read more about it here ( https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Little_Rock_Nine). Today, the high school seems very bucolic, certainly compared to the history of the site about 65 years ago.
I just liked the reflection of part of the school in the pond in front of the school. It caused me to take a few moments to reflect on where we were, how far we have come, and the work remaining to be done.