Little Rock Central High School, Arkansas

Next on our drive home was Little Rock, Arkansas. We stopped for a self-guided audio tour of the Little Rock Central High School, home of the Little Rock Nine, a central site in the desegregation story in the United States. You can read more about it here ( https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Little_Rock_Nine). Today, the high school seems very bucolic, certainly compared to the history of the site about 65 years ago.I just liked the reflection of part of the school in the pond in front of the school. It caused me to take a few moments to reflect on where we were, how far we have come, and the work remaining to be done.