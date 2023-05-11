Previous
Portovenere by mdaskin
208 / 365

Portovenere

This was the view from our hotel room in Portovenere, Italy, just south of the Cinque Terre at dawn.
11th May 2023 11th May 23

Mark

@mdaskin
Photo Details

