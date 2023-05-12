Sign up
209 / 365
Panoramic view of Portovenere Italy
This is a composite panoramic shot taken at sunrise from the balcony of our hotel in Portovenere, Italy
12th May 2023
12th May 23
Mark
ace
@mdaskin
I am a retired engineering faculty member who has had a long-standing interest in photography. I am particularly drawn to landscape and nature photography....
NIKON Z 5
9th May 2023 6:33am
Tags
sunrise
,
italy
,
panorama
,
portovenere
