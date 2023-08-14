Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
229 / 365
Bales of Hay
En route to our first stop in the UP (Upper Peninsula of Michigan), I saw these picturesque bales of hay. For whatever reason, I am fascinated by them.
14th August 2023
14th Aug 23
0
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Mark
ace
@mdaskin
I am a retired engineering faculty member who has had a long-standing interest in photography. I am particularly drawn to landscape and nature photography....
237
photos
17
followers
31
following
62% complete
View this month »
222
223
224
225
226
227
228
229
Photo Details
Views
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 5
Taken
13th August 2023 4:25pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
michigan
,
landscape
,
blue sky
,
upper peninsula
,
bales of hay
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close