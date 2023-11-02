Sign up
255 / 365
Point Lobos just south of Carmel, CA
This is a panoramic shot: 10 shots stitched together in LRc and then slightly edited. It was taken on Tuesday at Point Lobos, a beautiful park just south of Carmel, CA. It is reputed to be one of the most beautiful state parks in all of California
2nd November 2023
2nd Nov 23
Mark
ace
@mdaskin
I am a retired engineering faculty member who has had a long-standing interest in photography. I am particularly drawn to landscape and nature photography....
Tags
landscape
,
california
,
panorama
,
state park
,
pacific ocean
,
shoreline
,
point lobos
Diana
ace
such a perfectly composed capture, I love everything about it.
November 3rd, 2023
