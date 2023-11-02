Previous
Point Lobos just south of Carmel, CA by mdaskin
255 / 365

Point Lobos just south of Carmel, CA

This is a panoramic shot: 10 shots stitched together in LRc and then slightly edited. It was taken on Tuesday at Point Lobos, a beautiful park just south of Carmel, CA. It is reputed to be one of the most beautiful state parks in all of California
Mark

I am a retired engineering faculty member who has had a long-standing interest in photography. I am particularly drawn to landscape and nature photography....
Diana ace
such a perfectly composed capture, I love everything about it.
November 3rd, 2023  
