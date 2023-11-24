Sign up
279 / 365
Backlit Cannas Plant Leaf
We are staying with friends in Chicago and they have a large Cannas plant in their kitchen. This morning, for a few minutes, it was backlit
24th November 2023
24th Nov 23
1
1
Mark
ace
@mdaskin
I am a retired engineering faculty member who has had a long-standing interest in photography. I am particularly drawn to landscape and nature photography....
289
photos
29
followers
52
following
76% complete
View this month »
272
273
274
275
276
277
278
279
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
DC-ZS70
Taken
24th November 2023 12:15pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
plant
,
leaf
,
backlit
,
orange
,
cannas
Corinne C
ace
Lovely texture
November 24th, 2023
