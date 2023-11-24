Previous
Backlit Cannas Plant Leaf by mdaskin
279 / 365

Backlit Cannas Plant Leaf

We are staying with friends in Chicago and they have a large Cannas plant in their kitchen. This morning, for a few minutes, it was backlit
24th November 2023 24th Nov 23

Mark

@mdaskin
I am a retired engineering faculty member who has had a long-standing interest in photography. I am particularly drawn to landscape and nature photography....
Corinne C
Lovely texture
November 24th, 2023  
