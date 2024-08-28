Sign up
307 / 365
Sunset over Lake Michigan
We were in New Buffalo, MI and I was able to get this shot of the sunset over the lake. The day before this, the region had an unconfirmed tornado that left much of the region with no power.
28th August 2024
28th Aug 24
0
0
Mark
ace
@mdaskin
I am a retired engineering faculty member who has had a long-standing interest in photography. I am particularly drawn to landscape and nature photography....
301
302
303
304
305
306
307
308
Photo Details
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 5
Taken
28th August 2024 8:20pm
Tags
michigan
,
sky
,
sunset
,
water
,
lake michigan
,
new buffalo
365 Project
close