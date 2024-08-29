Sign up
308 / 365
Downed Tree
We were in Union Pier, Michigan. One evening an unconfirmed tornado hit the region leaving many homes damaged, many large trees downed, and much of the region without power.
29th August 2024
29th Aug 24
Mark
ace
@mdaskin
I am a retired engineering faculty member who has had a long-standing interest in photography. I am particularly drawn to landscape and nature photography....
Tags
tree
,
michigan
,
damage
,
tornado
,
uprooted
,
union pier
