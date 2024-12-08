Sign up
Camel ride in the Sahara
We went on a camel ride in the Sahara and I was able to get this shot
8th December 2024
8th Dec 24
Mark
ace
@mdaskin
I am a retired engineering faculty member who has had a long-standing interest in photography. I am particularly drawn to landscape and nature photography....
NIKON Z 5
Views
3
Public
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 5
Taken
8th December 2024 5:14pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sunset
,
desert
,
shadows
,
camel
,
morocco
,
sahara
,
camel ride
Babs
ace
Wow this is amazing fav
January 3rd, 2025
