a mosque through a gate in Chefchaouen, Morocco by mdaskin
322 / 365

a mosque through a gate in Chefchaouen, Morocco

We were in Chefchaouen, Morocco (the blue city) and I shot this picture of a mosque through a typical Moorish doorway
15th December 2024 15th Dec 24

Mark

ace
@mdaskin
I am a retired engineering faculty member who has had a long-standing interest in photography. I am particularly drawn to landscape and nature photography....
