323 / 365
Is anybody home
We were in Chefchaouen, the blue city, Morocco and I saw this lady knocking on the door of a home in the city
16th December 2024
16th Dec 24
Mark
ace
@mdaskin
I am a retired engineering faculty member who has had a long-standing interest in photography. I am particularly drawn to landscape and nature photography....
Photo Details
Tags
door
cityscape
lady
morocco
chefchaouen
blue city
