325 / 365
Birds on a mosque
We were in Morocco near Todra Gorge and we saw this minaret on which two birds had built a huge nest. They apparently are a couple and come back every year to the same nest
18th December 2024
18th Dec 24
Mark
ace
@mdaskin
I am a retired engineering faculty member who has had a long-standing interest in photography. I am particularly drawn to landscape and nature photography....
Photo Details
Views
0
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 5
Taken
11th December 2024 12:02pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
birds
,
nest
,
blue sky
,
minaret
