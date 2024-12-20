Previous
Marrakesh Market 1 by mdaskin
326 / 365

Marrakesh Market 1

We were in Marrakesh and I just liked this colorful fruit stand
20th December 2024 20th Dec 24

Mark

ace
@mdaskin
I am a retired engineering faculty member who has had a long-standing interest in photography. I am particularly drawn to landscape and nature photography....
