Previous
Here's looking at you, kid by mdaskin
327 / 365

Here's looking at you, kid

We went to see the Sandhill Cranes in Whitewater Draw, Arizona, and I got this shot of one of them looking at himself (or herself) in the water
5th February 2025 5th Feb 25

Mark

ace
@mdaskin
I am a retired engineering faculty member who has had a long-standing interest in photography. I am particularly drawn to landscape and nature photography....
89% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact