Previous
327 / 365
Here's looking at you, kid
We went to see the Sandhill Cranes in Whitewater Draw, Arizona, and I got this shot of one of them looking at himself (or herself) in the water
5th February 2025
5th Feb 25
Mark
ace
@mdaskin
I am a retired engineering faculty member who has had a long-standing interest in photography. I am particularly drawn to landscape and nature photography....
reflection
water
bird
sandhill crane
