Previous
328 / 365
Snow Geese over Whitewater Draw, AZ
We were down in Whitewater Draw to see the Sandhill Cranes and we saw a flock of geese take off at one point
6th February 2025
6th Feb 25
Mark
ace
@mdaskin
I am a retired engineering faculty member who has had a long-standing interest in photography. I am particularly drawn to landscape and nature photography....
321
322
323
324
325
326
327
328
3
365
NIKON Z 5
4th February 2025 12:12pm
desert
,
arizona
,
blue sky
,
snow geese
,
whitewater draw
,
flying in formation
