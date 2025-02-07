Previous
Sandhill Cranes in flight by mdaskin
Sandhill Cranes in flight

We went to see the Sandhill Cranes and I got this shot of them flying overhead
7th February 2025 7th Feb 25

Mark

@mdaskin
I am a retired engineering faculty member who has had a long-standing interest in photography. I am particularly drawn to landscape and nature photography....
julia ace
Wow.. Great against that beaut blue sky.
February 7th, 2025  
