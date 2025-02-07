Sign up
329 / 365
Sandhill Cranes in flight
We went to see the Sandhill Cranes and I got this shot of them flying overhead
7th February 2025
7th Feb 25
Mark
ace
@mdaskin
I am a retired engineering faculty member who has had a long-standing interest in photography. I am particularly drawn to landscape and nature photography....
birds
flying
blue sky
formation
sandhill cranes
julia
ace
Wow.. Great against that beaut blue sky.
February 7th, 2025
