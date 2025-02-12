Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
333 / 365
Between Tucson and Phoenix
We were driving from Tucson to Phoenix (my wife was doing the driving) and I shot this picture from the car. The shutter speed was 1/2500 so the car probably moved about 1/2 and inch during the exposure
12th February 2025
12th Feb 25
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Mark
ace
@mdaskin
I am a retired engineering faculty member who has had a long-standing interest in photography. I am particularly drawn to landscape and nature photography....
343
photos
34
followers
61
following
91% complete
View this month »
326
327
328
329
330
331
332
333
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 5
Taken
12th February 2025 10:57am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
trees
,
phoenix
,
roadside
,
arizona
,
blue sky
,
tucson
,
yellow flowers
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close