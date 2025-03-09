Previous
Next
Dead Saguaro by mdaskin
340 / 365

Dead Saguaro

We were on a hike outside Tucson and I saw this dead saguaro.
9th March 2025 9th Mar 25

Mark

ace
@mdaskin
I am a retired engineering faculty member who has had a long-standing interest in photography. I am particularly drawn to landscape and nature photography....
93% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact