341 / 365
Death in the desert
We went for a hike west of Tucson and I saw this dead cactus. I just like the texture of the remaining part of the cactus
10th March 2025
10th Mar 25
Mark
ace
@mdaskin
I am a retired engineering faculty member who has had a long-standing interest in photography. I am particularly drawn to landscape and nature photography....
93% complete
View this month »
365
NIKON Z 5
10th March 2025 11:45am
Tags
desert
,
cactus
,
dead
,
dying
,
arizona
,
tucson
