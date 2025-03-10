Previous
Death in the desert by mdaskin
341 / 365

Death in the desert

We went for a hike west of Tucson and I saw this dead cactus. I just like the texture of the remaining part of the cactus
10th March 2025 10th Mar 25

Mark

I am a retired engineering faculty member who has had a long-standing interest in photography. I am particularly drawn to landscape and nature photography....
