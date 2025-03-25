Sign up
342 / 365
a tranquil resting spot in Agua Caliente
We were in Agua Caliente, a natural oasis near Tucson. I liked this tree and its reflection.
25th March 2025
25th Mar 25
Mark
ace
@mdaskin
I am a retired engineering faculty member who has had a long-standing interest in photography. I am particularly drawn to landscape and nature photography....
0
365
NIKON Z 5
25th March 2025 9:26am
tree
reflection
desert
calm
arizona
blue sky
tucson
agua caliente
