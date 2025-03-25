Previous
a tranquil resting spot in Agua Caliente by mdaskin
a tranquil resting spot in Agua Caliente

We were in Agua Caliente, a natural oasis near Tucson. I liked this tree and its reflection.
25th March 2025 25th Mar 25

Mark

I am a retired engineering faculty member who has had a long-standing interest in photography. I am particularly drawn to landscape and nature photography....
