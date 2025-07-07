Sign up
the coneflower and the bee
I was out for a walk testing my new 28-400 mm lens and I was able to catch this coneflower with a bee on it
7th July 2025
7th Jul 25
Mark
@mdaskin
I am a retired engineering faculty member who has had a long-standing interest in photography. I am particularly drawn to landscape and nature photography....
Photo Details
Tags
flower
bee
pink
outdoors
insect
coneflower
Babs
ace
Gorgeous close up.
July 13th, 2025
