the coneflower and the bee by mdaskin
345 / 365

the coneflower and the bee

I was out for a walk testing my new 28-400 mm lens and I was able to catch this coneflower with a bee on it
7th July 2025 7th Jul 25

Mark

@mdaskin
I am a retired engineering faculty member who has had a long-standing interest in photography. I am particularly drawn to landscape and nature photography....
Babs ace
Gorgeous close up.
July 13th, 2025  
