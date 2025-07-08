Previous
Daylily by mdaskin
346 / 365

Daylily

I was out testing my new lens and was able to get this shot of a daylily
8th July 2025 8th Jul 25

Mark

@mdaskin
I am a retired engineering faculty member who has had a long-standing interest in photography. I am particularly drawn to landscape and nature photography....
94% complete

