Milky Way over Upper Waterton Lake by mdaskin
Milky Way over Upper Waterton Lake

I shot this while on a trip to Glacier National Park. If you want to see the glaciers, go sooner rather than later. There were 80-150 glaciers in 1850, depending on what source you look at. In 2015, there were 26 and some say there are only 7 now.
22nd August 2025 22nd Aug 25

Mark

@mdaskin
I am a retired engineering faculty member who has had a long-standing interest in photography. I am particularly drawn to landscape and nature photography....
