Milky Way over Upper Waterton Lake 2 by mdaskin
Milky Way over Upper Waterton Lake 2

I shot this from the Prince of Wales Hotel in Waterton, Canada. The town of Waterton is in the lower right hand corner of the shot. The lake is in the middle foreground
23rd August 2025 23rd Aug 25

Mark

@mdaskin
I am a retired engineering faculty member who has had a long-standing interest in photography. I am particularly drawn to landscape and nature photography....
