348 / 365
Milky Way over Upper Waterton Lake 2
I shot this from the Prince of Wales Hotel in Waterton, Canada. The town of Waterton is in the lower right hand corner of the shot. The lake is in the middle foreground
23rd August 2025
23rd Aug 25
0
0
Mark
@mdaskin
I am a retired engineering faculty member who has had a long-standing interest in photography. I am particularly drawn to landscape and nature photography....
1
365
NIKON Z 5
22nd August 2025 10:45pm
night
canada
lake
milky way
starts
glacier national park
waterton
