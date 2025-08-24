Previous
Bald Eagle along Upper Waterton Lake, Alberta, CA by mdaskin
Bald Eagle along Upper Waterton Lake, Alberta, CA

We were on a boat ride on the Upper Waterton Lake that spans Canada and the US at Glacier National Park. We spotted this bald eagle in one of the trees near the shore
24th August 2025 24th Aug 25

Mark

@mdaskin
I am a retired engineering faculty member who has had a long-standing interest in photography. I am particularly drawn to landscape and nature photography....
