349 / 365
Bald Eagle along Upper Waterton Lake, Alberta, CA
We were on a boat ride on the Upper Waterton Lake that spans Canada and the US at Glacier National Park. We spotted this bald eagle in one of the trees near the shore
24th August 2025
24th Aug 25
0
1
Mark
@mdaskin
I am a retired engineering faculty member who has had a long-standing interest in photography. I am particularly drawn to landscape and nature photography....
350
photos
35
followers
60
following
95% complete
343
344
345
346
347
348
349
350
Views
0
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 5
Taken
23rd August 2025 10:26am
Tags
tree
,
canada
,
eagle
,
alberta
,
bald eagle
,
waterton
,
upper waterton lake
