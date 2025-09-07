Previous
Moon over Ann Arbor by mdaskin
350 / 365

Moon over Ann Arbor

The moon was looking very good this evening
7th September 2025 7th Sep 25

Mark

@mdaskin
I am a retired engineering faculty member who has had a long-standing interest in photography. I am particularly drawn to landscape and nature photography....
95% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

gloria jones ace
Stellar moon shot
September 8th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact