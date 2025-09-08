Previous
Homemade bread by mdaskin
Homemade bread

I found a four ingredient bread recipe on Instagram and tried it out. I added the extra spices on top (Everything but the bagel). Sadly, it is gone now
8th September 2025 8th Sep 25

Mark

@mdaskin
I am a retired engineering faculty member who has had a long-standing interest in photography. I am particularly drawn to landscape and nature photography....
