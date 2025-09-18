Sign up
Previous
352 / 365
Tagged Monarch
I was out for a walk and saw this monarch feasting on a flower. When I got the shot loaded on my computer, I realized that the monarch had been tagged. Who knew that folks do that. I reported having seen the monarch to the website on the tag
18th September 2025
18th Sep 25
2
1
Mark
@mdaskin
I am a retired engineering faculty member who has had a long-standing interest in photography. I am particularly drawn to landscape and nature photography....
352
photos
34
followers
59
following
96% complete
View this month »
345
346
347
348
349
350
351
352
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 5
Taken
18th September 2025 10:44am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
michigan
,
flower
,
butterfly
,
monarch
,
ann arbor
gloria jones
ace
Stunning capture...I have never seen a tagged butterfly.
September 18th, 2025
julia
ace
I had heard this here in NZ last summer,but did wonder the ligist8cs of it all.. Guess you have to be prepared.. Great shot..
September 18th, 2025
