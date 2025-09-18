Previous
Tagged Monarch by mdaskin
Tagged Monarch

I was out for a walk and saw this monarch feasting on a flower. When I got the shot loaded on my computer, I realized that the monarch had been tagged. Who knew that folks do that. I reported having seen the monarch to the website on the tag
18th September 2025 18th Sep 25

gloria jones ace
Stunning capture...I have never seen a tagged butterfly.
September 18th, 2025  
julia ace
I had heard this here in NZ last summer,but did wonder the ligist8cs of it all.. Guess you have to be prepared.. Great shot..
September 18th, 2025  
