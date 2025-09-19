Previous
Coming in for a landing by mdaskin
353 / 365

Coming in for a landing

I have taken countless pictures of bees on flowers, but this is the first time I have managed to get a bee in flight
19th September 2025 19th Sep 25

Mark

@mdaskin
I am a retired engineering faculty member who has had a long-standing interest in photography. I am particularly drawn to landscape and nature photography....
Photo Details

