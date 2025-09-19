Sign up
353 / 365
Coming in for a landing
I have taken countless pictures of bees on flowers, but this is the first time I have managed to get a bee in flight
19th September 2025
19th Sep 25
Mark
@mdaskin
I am a retired engineering faculty member who has had a long-standing interest in photography. I am particularly drawn to landscape and nature photography....
Tags
purple
,
flower
,
flying
,
bees
