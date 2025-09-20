Sign up
354 / 365
Spiderflower
I was out for a walk and saw this very colorful flower. I think it is a spiderflower
20th September 2025
20th Sep 25
Mark
@mdaskin
I am a retired engineering faculty member who has had a long-standing interest in photography. I am particularly drawn to landscape and nature photography....
Tags
michigan
,
flower
,
pink
,
ann arbor
