Spiderflower by mdaskin
354 / 365

Spiderflower

I was out for a walk and saw this very colorful flower. I think it is a spiderflower
20th September 2025 20th Sep 25

Mark

@mdaskin
I am a retired engineering faculty member who has had a long-standing interest in photography. I am particularly drawn to landscape and nature photography....
