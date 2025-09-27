Previous
Golden shadow by mdaskin
357 / 365

Golden shadow

While out for a walk, I saw this bed of golden leaves and decided to get a shot of my shadow against the folliage
27th September 2025 27th Sep 25

Mark

@mdaskin
I am a retired engineering faculty member who has had a long-standing interest in photography. I am particularly drawn to landscape and nature photography....
