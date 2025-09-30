Previous
Next
Dinner one evening by mdaskin
358 / 365

Dinner one evening

I generally am not a fan of taking pictures of food, but I made salmon with chimichurri recently. It was my first shot at chimichurri. Suffice it to say that more experimentation is needed.
30th September 2025 30th Sep 25

Mark

@mdaskin
I am a retired engineering faculty member who has had a long-standing interest in photography. I am particularly drawn to landscape and nature photography....
98% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact