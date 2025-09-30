Sign up
358 / 365
Dinner one evening
I generally am not a fan of taking pictures of food, but I made salmon with chimichurri recently. It was my first shot at chimichurri. Suffice it to say that more experimentation is needed.
30th September 2025
30th Sep 25
0
0
Mark
@mdaskin
I am a retired engineering faculty member who has had a long-standing interest in photography. I am particularly drawn to landscape and nature photography....
360
photos
34
followers
59
following
98% complete
353
354
355
356
357
358
359
360
Photo Details
0
0
365
365
Camera
iPhone 16 Pro
Taken
30th September 2025 7:15pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
dinner
,
cauliflower
,
salmon
,
chimichurri
,
brussel sprouts
