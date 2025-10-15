Previous
Fall is here by mdaskin
Fall is here

I went out this morning to get a shot of this maple tree as the leaves turn to orange and red. It is just across the street from us and it adds beautiful color to our days every Fall
15th October 2025 15th Oct 25

Mark

I am a retired engineering faculty member who has had a long-standing interest in photography. I am particularly drawn to landscape and nature photography....
