Previous
365 / 365
Pine cone up close
While on a walk, I shot a closeup of this pine cone with my phone. I think that this is my 365th picture. (It only took me about 3 years, but better late than never)
17th October 2025
17th Oct 25
0
0
Mark
@mdaskin
I am a retired engineering faculty member who has had a long-standing interest in photography. I am particularly drawn to landscape and nature photography....
365
photos
34
followers
59
following
100% complete
View this month »
358
359
360
361
362
363
364
365
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 16 Pro
Taken
12th October 2025 3:06pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
abstract
,
pine cone
