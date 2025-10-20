Previous
Next
Fall colors by mdaskin
Photo 366

Fall colors

Shot near my home
20th October 2025 20th Oct 25

Mark

@mdaskin
I am a retired engineering faculty member who has had a long-standing interest in photography. I am particularly drawn to landscape and nature photography....
102% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact