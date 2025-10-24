Previous
Stand out from the crowd

We were out for a walk in a nearby park and I just liked this maple tree against the other green trees
Mark

@mdaskin
I am a retired engineering faculty member who has had a long-standing interest in photography. I am particularly drawn to landscape and nature photography....
