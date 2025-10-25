Sign up
Photo 367
Dahlia up close
I was out for a walk and a neighbor had these beautiful dahlias in the yeard
25th October 2025
25th Oct 25
0
0
Mark
@mdaskin
I am a retired engineering faculty member who has had a long-standing interest in photography. I am particularly drawn to landscape and nature photography....
368
photos
34
followers
59
following
100% complete
361
362
363
364
365
366
367
368
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 16 Pro
Taken
25th October 2025 5:08pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
white
,
plant
,
flower
,
dahlia
,
outdooers
