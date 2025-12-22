Sign up
Photo 375
I'll protect you
I was outside and was trying to shoot the stationary bird when his/her friend flew in. It looks like the landing bird is trying to shelter the bird on the rail
22nd December 2025
22nd Dec 25
0
0
Mark
@mdaskin
I am a retired engineering faculty member who has had a long-standing interest in photography. I am particularly drawn to landscape and nature photography....
369
370
371
372
373
374
375
376
Views
0
365
NIKON Z 5
22nd December 2025 3:22pm
birds
,
bird
,
flying
,
wings
,
landing
,
protection
