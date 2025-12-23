Previous
Sunrise in Tucson, Decembeer 23, 2025 by mdaskin
Sunrise in Tucson, Decembeer 23, 2025

We had a spectacular sunrise in Tucson. As much as I like this photo, it does not really do justice to the sunrise that day
23rd December 2025 23rd Dec 25

Mark

@mdaskin
I am a retired engineering faculty member who has had a long-standing interest in photography. I am particularly drawn to landscape and nature photography....
