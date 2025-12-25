Previous
Star Trails over Tucsonen by mdaskin
Star Trails over Tucsonen

I went out on the evening of December 25 to shoot some star trails pictures. This is actually close to 200 photos merged together using Photoshop
25th December 2025 25th Dec 25

Mark

@mdaskin
I am a retired engineering faculty member who has had a long-standing interest in photography. I am particularly drawn to landscape and nature photography....
gloria jones ace
Wow...Fabulous result...
December 30th, 2025  
