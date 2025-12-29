Previous
Cactus looking down by mdaskin
Cactus looking down

We have some beautiful cactii in our backyard in Tucson and this is one with red needles. I was looking more or less straight down on it.
29th December 2025 29th Dec 25

Mark

@mdaskin
I am a retired engineering faculty member who has had a long-standing interest in photography. I am particularly drawn to landscape and nature photography....
haskar ace
Great pov and details. Fav
December 30th, 2025  
Dorothy ace
Oh My! Wonderful. Fave
December 30th, 2025  
