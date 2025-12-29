Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 378
Cactus looking down
We have some beautiful cactii in our backyard in Tucson and this is one with red needles. I was looking more or less straight down on it.
29th December 2025
29th Dec 25
2
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Mark
@mdaskin
I am a retired engineering faculty member who has had a long-standing interest in photography. I am particularly drawn to landscape and nature photography....
378
photos
33
followers
58
following
103% complete
View this month »
371
372
373
374
375
376
377
378
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 5
Taken
29th December 2025 11:37am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
#cactus
,
#arizona
,
#tucson
haskar
ace
Great pov and details. Fav
December 30th, 2025
Dorothy
ace
Oh My! Wonderful. Fave
December 30th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close