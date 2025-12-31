Previous
Sunrise December 31, 2025 by mdaskin
Sunrise December 31, 2025

This was the sunrise outside our Tucson home this morning. A good way to end the year, in my opinions
31st December 2025 31st Dec 25

Mark

@mdaskin
I am a retired engineering faculty member who has had a long-standing interest in photography. I am particularly drawn to landscape and nature photography....
haskar ace
Beautiful
December 31st, 2025  
eDorre ace
Stunning
December 31st, 2025  
