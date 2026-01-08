Previous
Rainbow over Tucson, AZ by mdaskin
Photo 381

Rainbow over Tucson, AZ

It rained on and off all day yesterday, but around mid afternoon there was a brief rainbow
8th January 2026 8th Jan 26

Mark

@mdaskin
I am a retired engineering faculty member who has had a long-standing interest in photography. I am particularly drawn to landscape and nature photography....
