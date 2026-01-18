Previous
Star trails looking south from our backyard by mdaskin
Star trails looking south from our backyard

About a week ago I took a series of shots from our backyard to get this star trails photo, I was looking more or less south
18th January 2026 18th Jan 26

Mark

@mdaskin
I am a retired engineering faculty member who has had a long-standing interest in photography. I am particularly drawn to landscape and nature photography....
Cool
Cool
January 30th, 2026  
Diana ace
How absolutely amazing!
January 30th, 2026  
