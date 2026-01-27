Sign up
Photo 383
Desert flowers against blue sky
These flowers are just outside our home in Tucson.
27th January 2026
27th Jan 26
Mark
@mdaskin
I am a retired engineering faculty member who has had a long-standing interest in photography. I am particularly drawn to landscape and nature photography....
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 5
Taken
27th January 2026 5:39pm
Tags
desert
,
flowers
,
arizona
,
blue sky
,
tucson
,
yellow flower
Diana
ace
Beautiful pop of colour, great against the blue sky.
January 30th, 2026
